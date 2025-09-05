Public Assistance Requested In Gas Theft Investigation

Chatham-Kent Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged suspect involved in a theft of gasoline at the ESSO Gas Station located at 3613 Queens Line in Tilbury on September 1st, 2025, at approximately 7:00am.

Police say that a blue 2008 Ford Ranger was observed fueling up and then leaving without making any payment. The male driver, possibly in his mid-30s, was wearing a brown coat, black shorts, and flip-flops, and a brown dog was seen inside the vehicle. The truck featured distinctive markings, including a horizontal aftermarket red lighting on the rear bumper, white spotlights mounted under each taillight, large “HD” stickers affixed to both upper corners of the rear windshield, a large yellow tote and a jerry can in the truck bed, and an Oakley sticker on the lower left corner of the rear windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Constable Cole Brigley at [email protected] or Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-352-1234. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).