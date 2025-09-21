Police Seek Suspect In String Of Retail Thefts



Windsor Police is looking for a male suspect in a series of retail thefts.

Police say that on April 12th, 2025, the suspect stole merchandise from a store in the 1500 block of Huron Church Road. The man returned to the same location six additional times between April and June and stole items without making any attempt to pay.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 60 to 75 years old, 5’6″ tall, 170 lbs, with grey hair.

The suspect is wanted on charges of theft under $5,000 (x7).

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Retail Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.