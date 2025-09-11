Police Seek Suspect In Counterfeit Currency Investigation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 8:29pm
Windsor Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a counterfeit cash incident.
Police say that on August 28th, 2025, the pictured suspect entered a restaurant in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West and attempted to exchange U.S. currency. When staff refused to accept the note, the suspect approached a customer inside the restaurant and convinced him to exchange it. The customer provided Canadian currency, only to later discover the money was fraudulent.
The suspect is wanted for:
- Fraud under $5,000
- Uttering counterfeit money
- Possession of counterfeit money
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.