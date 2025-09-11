Police Seek Suspect In Counterfeit Currency Investigation

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a counterfeit cash incident.

Police say that on August 28th, 2025, the pictured suspect entered a restaurant in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West and attempted to exchange U.S. currency. When staff refused to accept the note, the suspect approached a customer inside the restaurant and convinced him to exchange it. The customer provided Canadian currency, only to later discover the money was fraudulent.

The suspect is wanted for:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Fraud under $5,000

Uttering counterfeit money

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of property obtained by crime

Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.