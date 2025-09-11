Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seek Suspect In Counterfeit Currency Investigation

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 8:29pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a counterfeit cash incident.

Police say that on August 28th, 2025, the pictured suspect entered a restaurant in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West and attempted to exchange U.S. currency. When staff refused to accept the note, the suspect approached a customer inside the restaurant and convinced him to exchange it. The customer provided Canadian currency, only to later discover the money was fraudulent.

The suspect is wanted for:

  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Uttering counterfeit money
  • Possession of counterfeit money
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message