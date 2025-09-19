Police Seek Information After Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Collision

Windsor Police Service is seeking information in connection with an ongoing traffic investigation in Amherstburg.

Police say that just after 9:00pm on September 14th, 2025, a vehicle travelling northbound on Front Road struck a motorcyclist from behind.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene

Police continue to investigate this incident and are seeking information from the public. Anyone who witnessed the collision, captured surveillance footage, or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.