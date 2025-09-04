Police Make Life Saving Rescue In The Detroit River

A life was saved this week after a call for help and a quick response from Windsor Police officers.

Police say that shortly before 7:00pm on September 2nd, they responded to a 911 call from a distressed community member.

Officers immediately launched an urgent search and found the person in the Detroit River, struggling in the water and drifting dangerously away from shore.

They began a water rescue, using flotation equipment from a patrol car. One officer entered the river and was able to reach the individual approximately 150 feet away. The person was safely pulled from the water, cared for on scene, and transported to hospital.

“We share this not to showcase officers’ heroism, but to underscore the importance of reaching out during a mental health crisis,” police said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit https://wechu.org/mental-health/where-get-help to access free, confidential resources.