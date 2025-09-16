Police Looking For Three Alleged Shoplifters

Police are looking to identify these three alleged suspects involved in a shoplifting incident at a business in the 200 block of Erie Street South in Leamington, at approximately 1:00pm on September 13th.

Officials say that two males and one female entered the business carrying two large backpacks. The suspects removed a large quantity of cosmetics from the shelves by loading the backpacks before walking out without paying for approximately $3800 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information can call the Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519 258 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.