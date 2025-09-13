PHOTOS: Punk Rock Flea Market Packs Riverside Banquet Hall

The second Windsor Punk Rock Flea Market is taking place today at the Riverside Banquet Hall.

Punk rockers from all over have packed the venue to shop the various unique vendors set up, offering their goods. Attendees can enjoy some shopping of small businesses while listening to some acoustic live music sets taking place. The event is supporting the Downtown Mission, with a table set up for donations; the event will also be donating to them.

The event goes on until 9:00pm.

