PHOTOS: Open Streets Returns To Original Route

Sunday September 21st, 2025, 2:48pm

Windsor’s main roads were filled with pedestrians and cyclists for the annual Open Streets Windsor event.

This year’s Open Streets returned to its original central route from Sandwich Street to Riverside Drive, to Caron Avenue, and to University Avenue, and then onto Wyandotte Street, before turning south on Drouillard in Ford City.

