PHOTOS: Howard Avenue And Division Road Construction Enters Final Months

Construction on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection is entering its final months.

The project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, a sidewalk, and a multi-use trail.

The work will continue until approximately Friday, October 31st, 2025.