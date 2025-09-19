NEWS >

PHOTOS: Gordie Howe Bridge Lights Up For The First Time

Friday September 19th, 2025, 1:39am

City News
0
0

The Gordie Howe Bridge shone brightly over the Detroit River, Thursday evening, as over 5,000 aesthetic lights illuminated the cables, towers, deck and approaches, for the first time since the project began.

windsoriteDOTca
