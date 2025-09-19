PHOTOS: Gordie Howe Bridge Lights Up For The First Time
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 19th, 2025, 1:39am
The Gordie Howe Bridge shone brightly over the Detroit River, Thursday evening, as over 5,000 aesthetic lights illuminated the cables, towers, deck and approaches, for the first time since the project began.
