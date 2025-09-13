PHOTOS: Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Returns To Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 13th, 2025, 6:10pm
The Downtown Windsor Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament returned on Saturday.
Matches unfolded across three venues: the Liuna/Khan Courts at 671 Ouellette Avenue, College Boréal, and On the Beach Bar & Grill. Players of all skill levels participated in various divisions, including Pro Men and Women’s Doubles, Competitive Mixed 4’s, Corporate Mixed 6’s, and Recreational Mixed 6’s.
