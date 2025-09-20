PHOTOS: Amherstburg Uncommon Festival Returns This Weekend

The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is back, transforming downtown Amherstburg into a world of steampunk, wizardry, and “uncommon” fun this weekend.

Highlights include Steve Goodtime with his comedic steampunk opera, blending music, comedy, and the wonderfully weird. Charming Cheat is a magical show of illusions, wacky inventions and clever tricks, and Lucky Barber Show is a comedy juggling act with physical stunts, cigar box manipulation, and a jaw-dropping finale.

Special events and cavities include Uncommon Fireworks on Saturday evening, Costume Contests with $2000 in prizes on Saturday and Sunday, Wizard Academy with crafts and creativity for young wizards, Escape Rooms, Archery, Axe Throwing and Mini Glow Golf, Butterbeer, an event staple with all proceeds to Amherstburg Community Services, Sock Tree, bring your new socks and snacks to donate to local charities, plus vendors, roaming characters, live art, games and more

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

More information and a full weekend schedule can be found on visitamherstburg.ca/uncommon.