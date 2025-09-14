Pet Of The Week: Say Hi To Oz

Looking for a furry best friend who brings laughter, love, and just the right amount of chaos? Meet Oz, a young, high-energy goofball with a heart of gold and legs made for zoomies!

This fun-loving pup is packed with personality and always ready to play. Whether it’s chasing a ball, going on long walks, or inventing his own silly games, Oz is up for anything-as long as it includes you!

While they’re still working on some ahem manners (yes, that includes counter surfing and house-training), Oz is super food-motivated and eager to learn. With a little consistency and a lot of treats, they’ll be a star student in no time.

Oz would thrive in an active home that can provide daily exercise, positive training, and lots of love. If you’re patient, energetic, and ready to commit to helping this pup grow into their best self, you’ll be rewarded with loyalty, laughs, and unconditional love.

Are you ready for a lovable whirlwind of fur, fun, and tail wags? Come meet this silly guy today!