Pet Of The Week: Meet Jane!

Jane – Domestic Short Hair – 7 years – Female

Hi, I’m Jane! I’m a 7-year-old lady looking for a fresh start. My humans had to move and couldn’t take me with them, so now I’m on the hunt for a new forever home. I’ll be honest – I’m a little shy at first. New places and people can be overwhelming, so I might run and hide while I figure things out. But give me some time, a quiet space, and a little patience, and I’ll come around. Once I feel safe, I’m a sweet, vocal girl who enjoys gentle pets (on my terms, of course – I’m a cat, after all). I’m not much of a lap cat, and I don’t always like being picked up – especially with one arm (I will wiggle free!). But if you scoop me up gently and hold me close, I might just settle in for a moment or two. Just please, no belly rubs – I’ll let you know with a little mew or a love bite if you cross the line. I love batting around bell toys and chasing feathers when I’m feeling playful. I’ve always been an indoor-only cat and would prefer to keep it that way. I’d do best in a calm, patient home where I can come out of my shell at my own pace. If you’re looking for a quiet companion with a soft meow, a playful streak, and a big personality once you get to know me, I might just be your girl. I’m a Hidden Gem, so my adoption fee is waived ($30 admin fee still applies)!