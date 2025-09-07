Pet Of The Week: Meet Charlie Pants!!

Charlie Pants – Domestic Short Hair – 9 Years – Female

Hello, I’m Charlie Pants. I may be a senior, but I’ve got plenty of love to give. I’m a friendly soul, though I can be a bit shy at first. Once I get to know you, I’ll shower you with sweetness. Yes, I’m a bit on the heavy side, but that just means there’s more of me to love! My days are spent dreaming of a forever home where I can bask in the warmth of a loving family. I promise to fill your life with purrs, headbutts, and gentle cuddles. Adopt me, and let’s make beautiful memories together. I do have medical needs that need tending to. I am an obese cat that will need help as I go on my weight loss journey. My weight has been effecting my mobility. I’m a Hidden Gem, so my adoption fee is waived ($30 admin fee still applies)!