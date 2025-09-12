Over $101K Raised For Ronald McDonald House At Hockey Tournament

The annual Ronald’s House of Champions hockey tournament elebrated its third year last weekend from September 5th-7th raising over $101,000 in support of the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor, its largest total yet.

Organized by local McDonald’s Canada franchisee, Matt Tatomir, and his Kingsville General Manager, Ashley Incitti, they welcomed over two thousand five hundred people and 53 teams for a weekend where hockey met community support.

“It was great to see the hockey community come together, with teams from across South Western Ontario joining us in Essex and Amherstburg for the tournament,” said Essex-County

McDonald’s franchisee, Matt Tatomir. “There is no greater feeling than witnessing many players and families in one place, having fun and actively giving back. In attending the tournament, hockey teams were supporting families with sick or injured children living far from hospital care. We look forward to making it even bigger next year.”