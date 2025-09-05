Windsor-Essex

Over 100 Tickets Issues In Traffic Blitz

Friday September 5th, 2025, 11:19am

Crime & Police News
A traffic blitz by the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit resulted in over 100 tickets.

Over the last four days, officers issued a total of 132 tickets for a range of driving offences, including stunt driving, careless driving, and driving without insurance.

During the patrols, officers stopped a 20-year-old male motorist for stunt driving after he was caught travelling 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

