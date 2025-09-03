Outdoor Accessibility Fest-For-All Moves To Amherstburg For Second Annual Celebration Of Inclusion

The Essex County Accessibility Advisory Committee will be holding the second annual Outdoor Accessibility Fest-For-All on Friday, September 12th, 2025 at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg.

The day will kick off with a baseball game featuring players from the Amherstburg Miracle League, an organization that highlights the joy and camaraderie of sport for athletes of all abilities. Later in the day, attendees will also have the chance to watch an exhibition sledge hockey game by the Windsor Ice Bullets, hosted inside the Libro Centre’s accessible arena. Attendees also can join a fitness demonstration by Suesanity Pound Fitness, and adaptive yoga by From the Ground Up.

“Last year’s inaugural event at Colchester Beach was a fantastic experience for the exhibitors, volunteers and everyone who attended,” said Dennis Sanson, Chair of the Essex County Accessibility Advisory Committee. “We are anticipating an even bigger and better day this year considering we have even more things to see and do in Amherstburg.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Additional highlights include interactive exhibits, music, giveaways and a chance to connect with local service providers, advocates and businesses that are championing accessibility in Windsor-Essex. The Libro Centre is equipped with free parking, accessible washrooms and will have sensory-friendly spaces on event-day to ensure everyone feels welcome and supported.

“Amherstburg is honoured to host this event and there’s no better place to host it than the Libro Centre – an accessible facility and the home of Canada’s first ever Miracle League,” said Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue. “There will be something for everyone at this amazing festival and it is my hope people come to Amherstburg from far and wide to learn more about accessibility issues and the importance of building inclusive, barrier-free communities.”

The Outdoor Accessibility Fest-For-All is organized by the Essex County Accessibility Advisory Committee with the support of the County of Essex, local municipalities and community partners who are committed to making the region more inclusive.

This is a free event and all are welcome to attend and runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.