OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist In Kingsville 

Thursday September 18th, 2025, 8:32am

Accidents
A fatal collision in Kingsville is under investigation.

OPP say it happened just after 11:00pm on Wednesday involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle on County Road 20, west of McCain Side Road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured; however, the 43-year-old male cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) are assisting Kingsville Detachment with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

