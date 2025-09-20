Open Streets Windsor Guide: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Road Closures
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 20th, 2025, 9:00am
Open Streets Windsor returns on Sunday and will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway, returning to the classic route from Sandwich Town in the west to Ford City in the east.
The Route:
The route is approximately 8 km long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City.
The route makes its way down Riverside Drive, to Carron Avenue, and then it shifts up to University Avenue, and then onto Wyandotte Street.
Road Closures:
Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:00am for the start of the event at 10:00am. The streets will start to reopen at 3:00pm.
Vehicle Crossing Points:
Once again, drivers who need to get from point A to B along the event route during Open Streets Windsor will be able to cross at the following nine signalized intersections:
- Bruce Avenue at University Avenue East
- Victoria Avenue at University Avenue East
- Pelissier Street at University Avenue East
- Goyeau Street at University Avenue East
- McDougall Street & University Avenue East
- Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East
- Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
- Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
- Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East
- Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East
Map:
