Open Streets Windsor Guide: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Road Closures

Open Streets Windsor returns on Sunday and will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway, returning to the classic route from Sandwich Town in the west to Ford City in the east.

The Route:

The route is approximately 8 km long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City.

The route makes its way down Riverside Drive, to Carron Avenue, and then it shifts up to University Avenue, and then onto Wyandotte Street.

Road Closures:

Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:00am for the start of the event at 10:00am. The streets will start to reopen at 3:00pm.

Vehicle Crossing Points:

Once again, drivers who need to get from point A to B along the event route during Open Streets Windsor will be able to cross at the following nine signalized intersections:

Bruce Avenue at University Avenue East

Victoria Avenue at University Avenue East

Pelissier Street at University Avenue East

Goyeau Street at University Avenue East

McDougall Street & University Avenue East

Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East

Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

Map: