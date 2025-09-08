Windsor-Essex

No Frills Coming To The Roundhouse Centre

Monday September 8th, 2025, 9:00am

Business
A No Frills is in the works for the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue.

The property was once a Shoppers Drug Mart before it moved to Devonshire Mall.  In recent years, it jas been a Spirit Halloween location.

This is the second No Frills to fill a former Shoppers Drug Mart site in Windsor.  One is also under construction at the former drug store location on Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue.

They are currently hiring for several jobs.  You can learn more on their website.

 

 

 

