New Community Veterinary Clinic Opens With Familiar Names

A new veterinary clinic has opened, run by some known names in the community.

Community Veterinary Clinic – Windsor Essex opened this month and is offering affordable, high-quality services, including spay and neuter procedures, microchipping, nail trims, and end-of-life care.

The clinic is the result of a partnership between former Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter and former Humane Society Director of Shelter Medicine Dr. Kayla Beetham. Between them, they have more than 25 years of experience working in animal welfare.

The mission of Community Veterinary Clinic is to advance animal welfare through accessible veterinary care. Increasing access to spay/ neuter has been demonstrated to reduce overpopulation and decrease shelter intake, while increasing access to care helps to strengthen the human-animal bond and improve animal welfare community-wide.

Community Veterinary Clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income or geography. To learn more or request an appointment, pet owners can visit https://communityvet.ca.