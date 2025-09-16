New Chief Nursing Executive At Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital has announced Nicole Krywionek as the new Chief Nursing Executive (CNE) and Vice President Critical Care, Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory Therapy, Patient Relations, Corporate Education and Training and Professional Practice.

Krywionek has more than 20 years of experience in clinical care, education, and leadership. Prior to joining WRH, she worked in a number of clinical and management roles across Canada and internationally in critical care and emergency nursing.

She joined Windsor Regional Hospital in 2018 as Director of Critical Care, Cardiology, and Respiratory Services, where she collaborated with the teams to lead through significant challenges, growth and change. In 2024, she took on the Interim Vice President role for this same portfolio.

She is currently completing her Doctor of Nursing degree, with a focus on strengthening professional practice in the hospital setting.

She succeeds Karen Riddell in the CNE position, who remains President and CEO of WRH until her pre-planned retirement in March 2026.

“Nicole is a dedicated individual who is committed to advancing professional practice and fostering collaboration across all regulated health professionals to support quality, person-centred care,” Riddell said. “We are proud of her achievements at WRH over the past several years and are excited for her taking on his new position and responsibility.”