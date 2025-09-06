Windsor-Essex

More Construction Planned For Tecumseh Road East

Saturday September 6th, 2025, 12:51pm

Construction
More construction work is about to get underway on Tecumseh Road.

Starting Monday, Tecumseh Road East will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Drouillard Road and Central Avenue for milling and paving work.

The work is expected to last until Friday, September 26th, 2025.

