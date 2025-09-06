More Construction Planned For Tecumseh Road East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 6th, 2025, 12:51pm
More construction work is about to get underway on Tecumseh Road.
Starting Monday, Tecumseh Road East will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Drouillard Road and Central Avenue for milling and paving work.
The work is expected to last until Friday, September 26th, 2025.
