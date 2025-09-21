More Construction: E.C. Row Expressway Ramp Closures On Dougall

The E.C. Row Expressway eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp at Dougall Avenue will be closed for milling and paving work.

The work will take place from 7:00am to 7:00pm from Tuesday, September 23rd, until Friday, September 26th, 2025 (weather permitting)