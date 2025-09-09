Mayor Dilkens Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Mayor Drew Dilkens has issued the following statement after a recent cancer diagnosis:

As a result of my personal family history, and for several years now, I have been monitoring my prostate’s health through regular blood testing called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

Earlier this summer, my PSA number was rising which indicated that I should undergo an MRI test to determine whether the PSA results were accurate. The MRI test showed a growth on my prostate that required a biopsy.

A subsequent biopsy concluded that, like nearly 30,000 other Canadian men, I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On September 9th, 2025, I will undergo prostate removal surgery via Da Vinci robot and face a recovery period of a few weeks at home. I am told my prognosis is excellent and a full recovery is expected with a return to my typical routine occurring in a few weeks.

As a result of this scheduled surgery, I am delegating mayoral authority to Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac on September 9th through 11th, 2025, while I remain in hospital. Following my surgery, and through my recovery, I will work from home for a couple weeks, as directed by my doctor, and will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Mayor.

I’m grateful for the early detection and look forward to making a full and complete recovery. Let’s face it, men of a certain age can be stubborn when it comes to their own health care needs – and even more so when it comes to prostate issues.

Had it not been for my family history and my family doctor’s great advice, I would never have known I even had cancer. I have no symptoms and feel no different today than I did three years ago when I started to monitor my PSA results. I’m not personally worried about this challenge but I did contemplate how best to make this information known.

As it turns out, September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. I decided that it was best to share this news with all of you to be transparent, but also as a message to men in our community that may be hesitant or unsure: just talk to your doctor, get tested, and take care of yourself. Early detection is key!

As a result of major strides in research and care, outcomes for prostate cancer are among the best you could hope for when detected early. As in my case, with an early-stage diagnosis, survival rates are 99% at 10 years. However, if you procrastinate and the cancer grows to a more advanced stage, survival rates decrease. So please don’t wait to take a simple blood test and get your baseline PSA results. It could save your life!

I want to thank everyone in my life who has sent me well wishes thus far. It really has meant a lot to me. Of course, I’ll be back at City Hall before you know it.

In the meantime, I am asking for a little extra patience as I kick this cancer in the butt!

I love you Windsor – always have and always will!

– Mayor Drew Dilkens