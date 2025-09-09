NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Mayor Dilkens Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Monday September 8th, 2025, 8:12pm

City News
0
0

Mayor Drew Dilkens has issued the following statement after a recent cancer diagnosis:

As a result of my personal family history, and for several years now, I have been monitoring my prostate’s health through regular blood testing called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

Earlier this summer, my PSA number was rising which indicated that I should undergo an MRI test to determine whether the PSA results were accurate. The MRI test showed a growth on my prostate that required a biopsy.

A subsequent biopsy concluded that, like nearly 30,000 other Canadian men, I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On September 9th, 2025, I will undergo prostate removal surgery via Da Vinci robot and face a recovery period of a few weeks at home. I am told my prognosis is excellent and a full recovery is expected with a return to my typical routine occurring in a few weeks.

As a result of this scheduled surgery, I am delegating mayoral authority to Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac on September 9th through 11th, 2025, while I remain in hospital. Following my surgery, and through my recovery, I will work from home for a couple weeks, as directed by my doctor, and will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Mayor.

I’m grateful for the early detection and look forward to making a full and complete recovery. Let’s face it, men of a certain age can be stubborn when it comes to their own health care needs – and even more so when it comes to prostate issues.

Had it not been for my family history and my family doctor’s great advice, I would never have known I even had cancer. I have no symptoms and feel no different today than I did three years ago when I started to monitor my PSA results. I’m not personally worried about this challenge but I did contemplate how best to make this information known.

As it turns out, September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. I decided that it was best to share this news with all of you to be transparent, but also as a message to men in our community that may be hesitant or unsure: just talk to your doctor, get tested, and take care of yourself. Early detection is key!

As a result of major strides in research and care, outcomes for prostate cancer are among the best you could hope for when detected early. As in my case, with an early-stage diagnosis, survival rates are 99% at 10 years. However, if you procrastinate and the cancer grows to a more advanced stage, survival rates decrease. So please don’t wait to take a simple blood test and get your baseline PSA results. It could save your life!

I want to thank everyone in my life who has sent me well wishes thus far. It really has meant a lot to me. Of course, I’ll be back at City Hall before you know it.

In the meantime, I am asking for a little extra patience as I kick this cancer in the butt!

I love you Windsor – always have and always will!

– Mayor Drew Dilkens

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message