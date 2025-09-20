Man Shot By Police In Windsor Has Died

The 58-year-old man shot by Windsor Police Service officers passed away this morning in hospital, the Special Investigations Unit confirmed Saturday.

The man was shot after an incident on September 18th.

According to investigators, it was around 2:45pm that a man reported to police that he wanted to harm himself. Officers attended a residence in the area of Stanley Street and Lillian Avenue and encountered the man in the backyard. The man pointed his firearm in the direction of the officers and then went inside the residence.

Officers made attempts to negotiate with the man, the man exited the residence, pointed the firearm at officers, and three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased this morning.

Three subject officials and three witness officials have been designated at this time, and five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php