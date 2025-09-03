WSO’s Maestro Robert Franz Passes Away

Robert Franz, music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Franz battled cancer twice while serving in his position in Windsor, which he was appointed to in 2013. The symphony announced his second diagnosis and treatment plan this past winter.

Franz’s husband Brandon Atkins announced his passing on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

“Rest well my handsome prince,” he said. “You fought valiantly and loved me fiercely. I could not have had a more brilliant love to share this adventure.”

The Windsor Symphony’s Lauren Holmes said in a release during Robert’s thirteen years of leadership, the WSO thrived even during a global pandemic. “It was Robert’s tenacity that continued to share the beauty of music with people during COVID. Many of his digital interviews and his ‘Read Aloud Series’ for children continue to be available online. Robert also had a passion for music education and outreach, leaving a legacy for generations to come.”

“Without a doubt, Robert’s artistry at the podium and his ability to connect with everyone in the room are what most inspired and engaged the community.”

Franz is survived by husband Brandon and their three daughters. He was 57.