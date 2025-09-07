Lots Of Lane Reductions In The City This Week

There are lots of one-day pop-up construction projects planned in the city this week that will result in lane closures.

On Monday and Tuesday, watch for lane restrictions on the following streets for manhole repairs:

Central Avenue at Ypres Avenue intersection

St. Rose Avenue between Matthew Brady Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue

Jefferson Boulevard between Edgar Street and South National Street

Watch for brief intermittent lane restrictions for streetlight pole removals and reinstallations all week as follows:

5300, 5400 and 5500 blocks of Clarence Drive

2300 block of Parent Avenue

1300 and 1600 blocks of Campbell Avenue

500 block of Wyandotte Street West

10700 block of Tecumseh Road East

The expected duration at each location is between three and six hours. Drivers are advised to follow posted construction signage and directions from flag personnel.