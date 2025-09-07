Lots Of Lane Reductions In The City This Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 7th, 2025, 3:30pm
There are lots of one-day pop-up construction projects planned in the city this week that will result in lane closures.
On Monday and Tuesday, watch for lane restrictions on the following streets for manhole repairs:
- Central Avenue at Ypres Avenue intersection
- St. Rose Avenue between Matthew Brady Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue
- Jefferson Boulevard between Edgar Street and South National Street
Watch for brief intermittent lane restrictions for streetlight pole removals and reinstallations all week as follows:
- 5300, 5400 and 5500 blocks of Clarence Drive
- 2300 block of Parent Avenue
- 1300 and 1600 blocks of Campbell Avenue
- 500 block of Wyandotte Street West
- 10700 block of Tecumseh Road East
The expected duration at each location is between three and six hours. Drivers are advised to follow posted construction signage and directions from flag personnel.
