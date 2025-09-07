Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Lots Of Lane Reductions In The City This Week

Sunday September 7th, 2025, 3:30pm

Construction
0
0

There are lots of one-day pop-up construction projects planned in the city this week that will result in lane closures.

On Monday and Tuesday, watch for lane restrictions on the following streets for manhole repairs:

  • Central Avenue at Ypres Avenue intersection
  • St. Rose Avenue between Matthew Brady Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue
  • Jefferson Boulevard between Edgar Street and South National Street

Watch for brief intermittent lane restrictions for streetlight pole removals and reinstallations all week as follows:

  • 5300, 5400 and 5500 blocks of Clarence Drive
  • 2300 block of Parent Avenue
  • 1300 and 1600 blocks of Campbell Avenue
  • 500 block of Wyandotte Street West
  • 10700 block of Tecumseh Road East

The expected duration at each location is between three and six hours. Drivers are advised to follow posted construction signage and directions from flag personnel.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message