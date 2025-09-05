Line Painting Starts On The Gordie Howe International Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 5th, 2025, 11:48am
Another bog step to the completion of the Gordie Howe Bridge is underway with line painting.
These pavement markings map out the lanes and shoulders. The bridge will open with three lanes of traffic in either direction and the multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. Dynamic lane signs will allow the flow of traffic to change as needed based on volume.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook