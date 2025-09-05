Windsor-Essex

Line Painting Starts On The Gordie Howe International Bridge

Friday September 5th, 2025, 11:48am

Bridge / Parkway
Images from Gordie Howe International Bridge

Another bog step to the completion of the Gordie Howe Bridge is underway with line painting.

These pavement markings map out the lanes and shoulders. The bridge will open with three lanes of traffic in either direction and the multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. Dynamic lane signs will allow the flow of traffic to change as needed based on volume.

Light Testing Begins On New Bridge

