Light Testing Begins On New Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 7:15pm
Another step is underway toward the competition and opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge.
Last week, crews began testing the 164 streetlights on the bridge.
The bridge will also feature 5,000 aesthetic lights that will illuminate the cables, towers, deck and approaches. Those will be tested at a future date.
