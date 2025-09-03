Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Light Testing Begins On New Bridge

Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 7:15pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

Handout photo

Another step is underway toward the competition and opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge.

Last week, crews began testing the 164 streetlights on the bridge.

The bridge will also feature 5,000 aesthetic lights that will illuminate the cables, towers, deck and approaches. Those will be tested at a future date.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message