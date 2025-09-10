LaSalle Sees Over $22 Million To Build More Homes

LaSalle will see $22,424,688 in water infrastructure to help build approximately 10,000 new homes from the Ontario Government.

“This investment is about one thing: building more homes,” said MPP Leardi. “By supporting new homes in LaSalle, we’re making it easier for families to put down roots and for seniors to stay close to their loved ones.”

LaSalle will use the funding for its Howard Bouffard Stormwater Infrastructure project.

“LaSalle has been approved to receive more than $22 million through Ontario’s Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund — one of, if not the largest grant in our town’s history,” said LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche. “This investment is a significant step forward as we continue to grow, ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to support both new and existing residents. It also helps us meet provincial housing goals while making sure growth happens in a responsible and sustainable way. On behalf of Council and the residents of LaSalle, I want to sincerely thank Minister Surma and MPP Leardi for their support and advocacy. Their commitment is helping us build a stronger, more vibrant LaSalle for generations to come.”