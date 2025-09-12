Lane Restrictions For Banwell Road And E.C. Row Expressway Interchange And Corridor Improvements Start Monday

Starting Monday, there will be lane restrictions in place for the Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway interchange and corridor improvement project.

Watch for lane restrictions on the following roads:

E.C. Row Expressway from east of Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road

E.C. Row Expressway/County Road 42 from west of Lesperance Road to Banwell Road

Banwell Road from the roundabout at Mulberry Drive/Wildwood Drive to south of the E.C. Row Expressway

These lane closures are required for culvert/ditch re-alignments, removal of old traffic signals and the completion of temporary traffic signals at the Banwell Road/E.C. Row expressway intersection, shoulder widening with asphalt pavement along E.C. Row, road widening with asphalt pavement on Banwell Road, line painting, and bridge abutment and center pier works.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 17th, 2025.