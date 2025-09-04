Windsor-Essex

Lakeshore Launches Shipping Container Survey

Thursday September 4th, 2025, 10:00am

Lakeshore
0
0

Lakeshore has launched a survey regarding the use of shipping containers (often referred to as Sea Cans), in response to both by-law complaints and a growing interest towards use for residential and commercial purposes.

Currently, Lakeshore’s Zoning By-law only allows shipping containers for temporary storage. Residents are invited to submit their feedback on if, and how, shipping containers should be used and regulated in Lakeshore.

“We want to ensure residents have a chance to voice their opinions and we appreciate everyone who takes the time to do so,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Your input helps Council make informed decisions that reflect the wishes of our communities.”

The survey will be available until Monday, September 15th, 2025, and a summary of responses will be provided to Council for consideration. You can find it here.

Residents can also submit responses over the phone by contacting the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 during regular business hours.

