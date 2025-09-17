Lakeshore Launches Belle River Marina Survey

Lakeshore has launched a new survey to gather input from Belle River Marina users and community members.

The survey, available online at Lakeshore.ca/MarinaSurvey, is expected to take five to ten minutes to complete. It asks questions about several topics, including the current condition of the marina, its economic impact, and strategies for long-term financial sustainability and governance.

“Belle River Marina is an incredible community asset that is loved by visitors and community members alike,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “As Council has done throughout our term, we want to hear from the people who use our facilities. They have the experience and knowledge that can help us improve, and their feedback is vital to ensuring that our community’s priorities are at the forefront of our decision-making process.”

The survey will be available until Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 4:30pm. Individuals who do not have access to a computer/smart device, or require assistance in filling the survey out, can contact the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm).