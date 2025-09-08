Intentionally Set Tractor-Trailer Fire Under Investigation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 7th, 2025, 8:39pm
Windaor Fire is investigating an intentionally set tractor-trailer fire in the area of Robert McDonald Park early Saturday.
Fire officials say that the replacement value of the climate-controlled tractor-trailer is around $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook