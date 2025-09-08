Windsor-Essex

Intentionally Set Tractor-Trailer Fire Under Investigation

Sunday September 7th, 2025, 8:39pm

Windaor Fire is investigating an intentionally set tractor-trailer fire in the area of Robert McDonald Park early Saturday.

Fire officials say that the replacement value of the climate-controlled tractor-trailer is around $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

