Impaired Driving Charges Laid In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 1st, 2025, 11:45am
LaSalle Police laid two impaired driving charges over the weekend.
On Sunday evening, they set up a R.I.D.E. Program on Front Road.
One driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
In addition, just before the R.I.D.E. program, another driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at the Tim Hortons on Front Road.
