Impaired Driving Charges Laid In LaSalle



LaSalle Police laid two impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, they set up a R.I.D.E. Program on Front Road.

One driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, just before the R.I.D.E. program, another driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at the Tim Hortons on Front Road.