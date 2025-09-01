Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Impaired Driving Charges Laid In LaSalle

Monday September 1st, 2025, 11:45am

LaSalle
0
0


LaSalle Police laid two impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, they set up a R.I.D.E. Program on Front Road.

One driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, just before the R.I.D.E. program, another driver received a three-day licence suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at the Tim Hortons on Front Road.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message