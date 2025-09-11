NEWS >

Humane Society Holding Open House

Thursday September 11th, 2025, 11:00am

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is holding a free open house this Saturday, September 13th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 1375 Provincial Road.

This family-friendly event promises fun, education, and furry friends for all ages. Whether you’re an animal lover, a curious visitor, or simply looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone.

Highlights of the day include:

  • Guided shelter tours offering a behind-the-scenes look at animal care
  • Meet and greets with adorable, adoptable pets
  • Animal behaviour and training demonstrations
  • Info booths hosted by TLC Animal Aid and Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre
  • Face painting and a kids’ colouring station for young animal lovers
  • Special appearances from beloved children’s TV characters
  • A show-stopping pet fashion show that’s sure to delight
  • Nail trim clinic
  • Pet Photography sessions by At The Cottage Pet Photography
  • And a sweet selection of treats at our bake sale

“This event is a chance for families to enjoy a day of fun while learning more about the important work we do for animals in our community,” says Lynnette Bain, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. “We’re opening our doors and inviting everyone to experience the compassion and care that fuels our mission.”

Admission is free and all are welcome—whether you’re looking to adopt, learn, or simply enjoy a memorable day with family, friends, and animals.

