Here’s Who Is Running In Ward 2

Saturday September 13th, 2025, 9:08am

City News
Nominations have closed for the Ward 2 by-election.

The election was called to succeed Fabio Costante, who resigned in the spring to become the new CEO of the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Election Day in Ward 2 is Monday, October 27th, 2025. Voting hours will be 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Advance voting will take place on Friday, October 17th, and Saturday, October 18th, 2025, at Campbell Baptist Church, 1821 Wyandotte Street West. Advance voting hours will be 10:00am to 8:00pm.

The following candidates have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Ward 2 by-election:

