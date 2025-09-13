Here’s Who Is Running In Ward 2

Nominations have closed for the Ward 2 by-election.

The election was called to succeed Fabio Costante, who resigned in the spring to become the new CEO of the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Election Day in Ward 2 is Monday, October 27th, 2025. Voting hours will be 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Advance voting will take place on Friday, October 17th, and Saturday, October 18th, 2025, at Campbell Baptist Church, 1821 Wyandotte Street West. Advance voting hours will be 10:00am to 8:00pm.

The following candidates have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Ward 2 by-election: