Here’s Where Windsor’s Two New Red Light Cameras Are Activated
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 19th, 2025, 1:00pm
Two more of the ten new red light cameras approved by City Council will officially begin live operation starting this Monday, September 22nd, 2025. This brings the number to sixteen of the twenty red-light cameras approved by City Council to date.
The newly activated camera intersections are as follows:
- Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East
- Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
These cameras are part of a broader initiative to improve safety for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and all types of motorists.
The remaining four red light camera locations will be commissioned over the next four to six weeks.
Those new intersections are:
- Provincial Road at Walker Road
- Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard
- Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road
- Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue
