Here Is Who Is Running In The LaSalle By-Election
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 8th, 2025, 4:49pm
The Town of LaSalle has released the office list of those who will be running in the by-election for the vacant councillor seat. The by-election follows the recent passing of Councillor Sue Desjarlais.
- Durling, Robbie
- Krewench, Brad
- McKay, Tory
- Meloche, Brandon
- Moore, Robert
- Paddon, Kate
- Seguin, Mike
Voting Day is scheduled for Monday, October 20th, 2025.
