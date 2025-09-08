Windsor-Essex

Here Is Who Is Running In The LaSalle By-Election

Monday September 8th, 2025, 4:49pm

LaSalle
0
0

The Town of LaSalle has released the office list of those who will be running in the by-election for the vacant councillor seat. The by-election follows the recent passing of Councillor Sue Desjarlais.

  • Durling, Robbie
  • Krewench, Brad
  • McKay, Tory
  • Meloche, Brandon
  • Moore, Robert
  • Paddon, Kate
  • Seguin, Mike

Voting Day is scheduled for Monday, October 20th, 2025.

 

