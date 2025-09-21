Help Shape The Future Of Windsor’s Central Library

It has been almost a decade since the Windsor Public Library Board first asked for input on a permanent home for the Central Library Branch.

Since then, they have moved into the historic Paul Martin Building, and while the Paul Martin Building is being prepared for a new transformation, it is time to plan for the next chapter.

A Public Information Centre for the new Central Library layout and amenity options is planned for Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Display boards will showcase three unique layouts and amenity options to be considered for when a future location is determined. Library leadership and architects will be on hand to gather input and answer questions, but no presentations will be made. All materials, including a survey, will be available online at windsorpubliclibrary.com from September 23rd, 2025, to October 5th, 2025.