Health Unit Launches New Food Safety Inspection Dashboard

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched a new interactive Food Safety Inspection dashboard. This new dashboard has consolidated food safety inspection results for all food premises in Windsor and Essex County, making it easier for the public to view inspection outcomes.

Key features include searchable database of inspected food premises, visual display of frequency of inspections, inspection outcomes, identified issues, and issue trends/patterns among food premises, map-based interface that helps explore facilities and identify other inspected locations nearby and user-friendly platform that can be used on a mobile device or desktop.

The Food Safety Inspection Dashboard is available at wechu.org/foodsafety and will be updated every two weeks.