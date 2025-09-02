Harrow Fair Pie Auction Raises Record-Breaking $118,150 For John Mcgivney Children’s Centre

The Brad and Joanne Stannard Memorial Pie Auction, held at the Harrow Fair raised $118,150 in support of the John McGivney Children’s Centre.

Funds will help provide specialized pediatric rehabilitation services for children and youth with physical, neurological, and developmental needs.

“For over 45 years, we’ve been proud to offer these vital services,” said Jennifer Jovanovski, CEO of JMCC. “This incredibly generous contribution ensures we can continue enabling every child we serve to reach their fullest potential.”

The tradition began nearly three decades ago when the Stannard family launched the inaugural pie auction in honour of their late son Todd—born with spina bifida—who received support through Red Cross programs, the predecessor of JMCC. That first auction raised $350.

Carrying forward the legacy, Mark and Lisa Stannard and their sons, Philip and Owen, continue to lead the event. Since then, the event has grown significantly, with total proceeds now reaching $601,222.

This year’s total of $118,150 surpasses last year’s record of $117,500.