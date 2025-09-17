Gus Revenberg Passes Away
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 16th, 2025, 8:49pm
Gus Revenberg has passed away.
Revenberg first opened his Tecumseh Road East dealership in 1987, and it has grown over the years.
He is being remembered as a great leader and a kind, generous man whose compassion and vision touched the lives of many.
The visitation and funeral will take place at the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home.
