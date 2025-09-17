NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Gus Revenberg Passes Away

Tuesday September 16th, 2025, 8:49pm

City News
0
0

Gus Revenberg has passed away.

Revenberg first opened his Tecumseh Road East dealership in 1987, and it has grown over the years.

He is being remembered as a great leader and a kind, generous man whose compassion and vision touched the lives of many.

The visitation and funeral will take place at the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home.

