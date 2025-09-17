Gus Revenberg Passes Away

Gus Revenberg has passed away.

Revenberg first opened his Tecumseh Road East dealership in 1987, and it has grown over the years.

He is being remembered as a great leader and a kind, generous man whose compassion and vision touched the lives of many.

The visitation and funeral will take place at the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home.