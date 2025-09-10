Windsor-Essex

Grant Helps Make Safety Improvements To County Road 14/Graham Side Road Intersection

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 1:00pm

County News
Handout photo

Stop-sign enhancements are expected to improve safety at the busy intersection of County Road 14 and Graham Side Road in the Town of Kingsville, just east of Cottam. The enhancements were funded largely by a $5,000 Fueling Futures grant from Enbridge.

More than 1,000 vehicles every day pass through the intersection east-west, along County Road 14, and it is estimated that another 400-500 vehicles a day cross the intersection north-south, along Graham Side Road. It’s a two-way-stop intersection, with the stop signs on Graham.

To make this particular intersection safer, the County has added stop-sign enhancements on Graham Side Road, on each side approaching the intersection – with a “stop sign ahead” warning sign a couple hundred metres away. As well, a larger stop sign has been installed at the intersection, with an added flashing red beacon on top.

windsoriteDOTca
