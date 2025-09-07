NEWS >

Giles Boulevard Road Closure Starts Monday

Sunday September 7th, 2025, 9:15am

Giles Boulevard will be closed from Janette Avenue to Ouellette Avenue for road and watermain rehabilitation starting on Monday.

The work wraps up on Friday, November 28th, 2025.

