Giles Boulevard Road Closure Starts Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 7th, 2025, 9:15am
Giles Boulevard will be closed from Janette Avenue to Ouellette Avenue for road and watermain rehabilitation starting on Monday.
The work wraps up on Friday, November 28th, 2025.
