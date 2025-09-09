Giggly Squad’s Hannah Berner Returns To The Casino

Catch Hannah Berner on her None Of My Business Tour, live from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, February 19th.

Hannah Berner is a stand-up comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author known for her relatable humour and charismatic crowd work. She rose to prominence with her debut comedy special, We Ride at Dawn, which premiered at Number Two on Netflix.

Berner hosts two hit podcasts, including Giggly Squad alongside Paige DeSorbo and Berner Phone with Des Bishop, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads. After a sold-out national tour, Berner and DeSorbo recently released their book How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously via Simon and Schuster, which debuted at Number Two on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Her video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 350 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Berner was included in Variety’s 2024 “The New Power of New York” list, The Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 “The Creator A-List,” and Variety’s 2023 “Top 10 Comics to Watch.”

Don’t miss comedian Hannah Berner live from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, February 19th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12th at 10:00am online.