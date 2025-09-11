Full-Time Support Staff On Strike At The College

College support staff at Ontario’s 24 Public Colleges, including St. Clair College,are on strike.

St. Clair College says that their Windsor, Downtown and Chatham campuses will remain open, and classes and academic programming will continue as scheduled.

Student support services may be affected; however the College says it is committed to reducing any disruptions and maintaining continuous support for students for the duration of the work stoppage.