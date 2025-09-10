Former Sun Parlor Junior School Listed For Sale

The Greater Essex County District School Board has listed the former Sun Parlor Junior School, located at 492 Maidstone Avenue West in Essex for sale.

The school was built in 1972 with an addition in 1975. The school closed in 2008.

The building(s) located on the property will be available for viewing on October 1st, 2025, at 10:00am. Offers will be received until 2:00pm on October 10th, 2025.

Visit publicboard.ca/sunparlorjuniorschool to learn more.